Kyrie Irving has surgery on broken left hand

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has undergone surgery to repair a broken left hand.

The team announced that Irving broke his hand earlier this month while training.

A timetable for the Mavericks' guard to return to basketball activities was not immediately available.

The Mavericks say they will have further updates on Irving's status "as appropriate."

The 31-year-old point guard averaged 25.6 points and 5.2 assists per game in the regular season last year.

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Irving has plenty of time to heal.

The NBA preseason does not begin until October.