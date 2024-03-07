Expand / Collapse search

Kyrie Irving visits Deep Ellum to promote release of ANTA KAI 1 shoe

Deep Ellum
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving unveiled his new shoe, the ANTA KAI 1 at a special event in Deep Ellum on Wednesday night.

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving was in Deep Ellum on Wednesday night to launch his new shoe, the ANTA KAI 1.

It is the first signature shoe in Irving's line with the Chinese brand.

The "Artist on the Court" colorway will sell for $125.

A custom KAI 1 court was built outside Sneaker Politics in Deep Ellum on Wednesday, where people were waiting to buy the shoe.

Image 1 of 5

 

The Mavs drumline and dancers came out to entertain.

There was also a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for the hoopers.

Irving stopped by Sneakers Politics and took some time to speak to the crowd of fans who showed up to the event.

"I did not grow up in Dallas, I'm not from here, but you guys made it feel like home since I stepped foot here," Irving said. "This is how we make an impact beyond the basketball court."

Irving previously signed a deal with Nike in 2011, when current Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison worked for the shoe company.

Nike officially terminated its relationship with Irving in 2022, shortly after Irving shared a link to an antisemitic documentary.