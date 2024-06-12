Expand / Collapse search

Kristaps Porzingis officially ruled out for Game 3

By
Published  June 12, 2024 5:55pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

Can the Mavs climb out of an 0-2 hole against Boston?

Dallas Mavericks insider Brian Dameris talks about the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics and what they can do to get back into the series.

DALLAS - Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis will not take the floor in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics ruled the big man out ahead of Wednesday night's game.

Porzingis suffered a rare tendon injury in his lower left leg during the Celtics Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Latvian center has a tear in the tissue that holds his tendons in place.

The injury is unrelated to the right calf strain that kept him out of 10 consecutive playoff games.

Related

NBA Finals: The 5 teams that have come back from a 2-0 deficit
article

NBA Finals: The 5 teams that have come back from a 2-0 deficit

Coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals is rare, but not impossible. Here's the list of when it has happened, including one that is all too familiar for Mavericks fans.

Boston missing Porzingis means more of veteran Al Horford and a chance to see more Liberty Christian alumni Luke Kornet.

Porzingis has not played a game in Dallas since the Mavericks traded him to the Wizards in 2022.