Jimmy Johnson lays into Dallas Cowboys during FOX halftime show

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson was not pleased with the team's effort in the first half of the playoff game against the Green Bay Packers and he let them know about it during FOX's halftime show.

Johnson picked the Cowboys before the game and said there was no reason they couldn't go all the way this year.

With the team down 27-7 at halftime, Johnson was fired up.

The Super Bowl-winning coach was asked what he would say to the team at halftime.

"I can't say what I would say now on television," Johnson began. "But I'll just say this: Every single one of you, you know how hard we've worked. I don't need to have people pointing the finger one way or another. You get your rear end in there and you play the way you know how to play."

"We can win the game, we're gonna open it up, we're gonna go fast tempo. Defense, get after Jordan Love. You can't give him that much time!" he continued while red in the face. "You do what you're supposed to do and we'll win this game."

Dallas has not been to the NFC Championship since the Barry Switzer-led Cowboys team won Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 season.