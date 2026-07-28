Jerry Jones hints at giving up "future" to make Cowboys better for 2026

The Brief Dallas Cowboys leaders opened up their 2025 training camp in Oxnard, California by answering questions from reporters. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones said he would give up "future" if it made the team better today, and expressed confidence in the Cowboys' 2026 playoff chances. Jones also discussed WR George Pickens' franchise tag and the team working out an extension with DT Quinnen Williams, who was acquired in a trade last year.



As the Dallas Cowboys get ready for their first practice of training camp in California, team brass spent the afternoon answering questions about the team's playoff chances, George Pickens' franchise tag, and potential moves the team would be willing to make to enhance the 2026 roster.

"I'd give up future to add substantive"

What they're saying:

The Cowboys made plenty of changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason after their 2025 defense was among the worst in the NFL.

However, owner/general manager Jerry Jones hinted that he'd still be willing to make moves to make this year's team better.

"I'd give up future to add substantive to where we are today," Jones said. "As to a player, to give you an idea about what I invest, something substantive to get the right kind of deal to improve us opening day, I would I feel that good about this thing this year."

A substantive move might involve Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who the team was interested in trading for this offseason. A Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through after injury concerns caused the Ravens to back out.

When asked why the team walked away from a Crosby trade, Jones pushed back.

"We did not walk away. And that's about all there is to say," Jones said. "We understood his injury. We thought he could help us then, and we're surprised the way that was resolved."

Jones wouldn't disclose if a player like Crosby would count as "substantive".

That is tampering," Jones said. "He's completely a Raider. Happy Raider. Everything in the book."

Jerry Jones

A quiet offseason?

This year's Dallas Cowboys offseason was relatively uneventful compared to 2025, when Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers amidst a contract dispute in training camp. Does Jones agree?

"I've never thought that there was anything quiet or subdued about the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said when asked about the team's offseason.

"It was a quiet offseason. It was on the outside maybe with storylines, but for us, we worked our asses off, and I'm excited to finally see it all come out into real football," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

George Pickens

Jones pointed to wide receiver George Pickens and his franchise tag situation as something the team has had to navigate this offseason.

"It's not uncommon with these teams around the NFL to have this tension going on regarding players and contracts and things. We, of course, are focused when it's us, but this is not uncommon to have happen."

"I hope that he comes out here and is the most prolific, successful receiver in the NFL this year," Jones continued. "George could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career."

Super Bowl goals

Neither Jones nor Schottenheimer shied away from the team's aspirations for the season.

"I think to contend for a Super Bowl at which would, if you contend, you got a real chance of being in it and being in the game. I think those are the kinds of things that, I don't believe are an outlandish or a reach to expect. And so, that's a successful season," Jones said.

"The goal is a Super Bowl. We don't shy away from that. But you got to trust the process. You know we haven't even had one practice yet. We've had a little bit of mobility run today. But the first practice is tomorrow. We get through this ramp up. But I think you're going to see a very, very confident football team coming out of Oxnard," Schottenheimer said.

Brian Schottenheimer

Quinnen Williams extension talk

The Cowboys and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams could work out a contract extension soon, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says that deal is at the "top of the list" for the team.

"We're very open to that. We want Quinnen here for the long haul," Stephen Jones said..

Stephen Jones

Christian Parker praise

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is getting plenty of praise from his head coach.

"Maybe the hardest working coach I've ever been around," Schottenheimer said. "He is a first time coordinator that doesn't act like a first time coordinator."