Jerry Jones still believes in Cowboys coaching staff, Troy Aikman embarrassed

The struggling Dallas Cowboys are looking for answers, especially after last Sunday’s home loss to Cleveland.

The defense has given up at least 38 points in each of the last three games.

On his Tuesday radio show, owner Jerry Jones said he believes in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I certainly think your coaching staff is capable and can make adjustments and this business that we’re in is nothing but week to week adjustments. It’s all about adjusting and you’ve got to be a different team as you move throughout the year. We’re capable of all that. This is a good coaching staff and I’ve got a lot of confidence in it,” Jones said.

But Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL on FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman sounded the alarm on The Ticket.

“It was poor angles. It was a poor effort. I don’t know and it’s one of those things that are on film for everybody to see. For the next four weeks, anyone who’s playing the Browns is going to see it and anyone who’s playing the Cowboys will see it. To me, it would be embarrassing to put that kind of performance on film, that it’s going to be seen by peers for the rest of the season. It just was not good,” Aikman said.

The Cowboys host the winless New York Giants Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.