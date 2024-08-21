Jerry Jones on 'promising' talks with CeeDee Lamb, Trey Lance's preseason performance

article

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones took questions from reporters on Tuesday about several key issues facing the team heading into the season.

CeeDee Lamb talks ‘promising’

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won 31-10. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The regular season is drawing closer and Dallas Cowboys All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb is still nowhere to be seen at camp.

Lamb has held out in search of a new contract that will make him one of, if not the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Jones says he's not more concerned now than he was earlier in camp.

He says he's optimistic a deal will be done.

"We're in good shape there, and we are having promising talks," Jones said.

The Cowboys' owner says he knows people are sick of hearing about the talk and want to see some action.

Jones says it takes both sides for a deal to get done.

"The facts are, I believe we will come together. I don't want to speak for him," said Jones. "We wouldn't have offered him what we offered him if we didn't want him to be here."

Dak Prescott contract negotiations

Of course, it is not just Lamb who is looking for a new contract.

Dak Prescott is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

"We're just continuing to talk," said Jones. "None of us, player or teams, want it to hurt the preparation or the likelihood of playing at your best opening day."

Trey Lance's preseason performance

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: Quarterback Trey Lance #19 of the Dallas Cowboys throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

One of the focuses of the preseason has the progression of third-string quarterback Trey Lance.

The 24-year-old Lance struggled in the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, but bounced back with a stronger performance against the Las Vegas Raiders that included his first touchdown as a Cowboy.

"I saw obvious improvement and that's promising," said Jones. "He does have a lot of improvement to have, but he's got all the tools."

Jones went on to say Lance's improvement on the mental side of the game has been encouraging.

"The issue is after preseason, how does he get his reps without something negative happening with Dak or, in this particular case, Cooper Rush?" Jones wondered aloud.

Jones said he wants to see Lance more in the final preseason game this weekend.

Ezekiel Elliott

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has not played this preseason.

The former first-round pick is back with the Cowboys after a season in New England.

Jones says Elliott was looking to get in better football shape before the start of the season and that he's not concerned about preseason snaps.

"You see the power. You know what is there," Jones said. "He doesn't need to learn how to hit anybody or learn how to punish a defensive back or linebacker, he knows how to do that. We don't need to see that."

The Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday for the preseason finale.