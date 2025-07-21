Here's what Jerry Jones is saying about the Micah Parsons deal; J.J. Watt offers criticism

article

Dallas Cowboys training camp is officially underway in Oxnard, California.

On Monday, owner Jerry Jones and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer spent about an hour talking to reporters about their goals for the new season.

They also talked about a big question that’s on everyone’s mind: When is the Micah Parsons deal going to be done?

Micah Parsons Deal

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Parsons wants a contract extension as he enters the last year of his rookie deal.

He is in Oxnard. But whether he practices with the team remains to be seen.

Jerry Jones comments

Jones was predictably vague in his answer to questions about Parsons.

At times, he did try to send a message or two. He said he expects Parson to be a leader and to provide an example for the younger guys.

"When you’re up there at that in that top 10% so to speak, of the league and that top quartile of your team, leadership is really big and leadership exhibits himself when you’re negotiating as well," he said. "I’m big into and not alone either. I’m big into showing anything you can do for leadership. If you’re going to be one of these guys that are in the top drawer of all the money."

Jones also brought up Parsons’ injuries last season.

"Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re going to have him. He was hurt six games last year. Seriously. I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out two thirds of the year – Dak Prescott. So there’s a lot of things you can think about just as the player does when you’re committing and guaranteeing money," he said.

He called Parsons one of the most business-savvy and knowledgeable players he’s ever negotiated with.

J.J. Watt Criticizes Jones

Former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt took to social media to criticize Jones after the news conference.

"Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it…" Watt wrote on X. "Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you."

Parsons appears to be paying attention to what everyone is saying and retweeted the post.