Jerry Jones gets testy when questioned about team leadership

article

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lost his temper during a radio interview when asked about the team’s coaching staff.

Jones supports Head Coach Mike McCarthy despite the team’s 2-5 record.

On Tuesday morning, he got a little testy when the radio hosts on 105.3 The Fan continued to ask about a void in leadership.

"Does your team have a leadership void?" the host asked.

"Where? Iin the offensive line?" Jones asked.

"Just overall,” the host clarified.

Advertisement

"But seriously, where would you have a leadership void? Is it an experience void? Is it a talent void? Is it leadership? I'm not trying to be cute here. The answers, No,” Jones said.

"I'm asking... " the host tried to say.

"Well just shut up and let me answer. No," Jones said.

"Jerry, when you go in the locker room, what I'm asking you is do you see the intangibles?" the host asked.

"You're not asking me that. I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there's no leadership void, in my eyes. That's your answer, let's move on," Jones answered.

Jones later apologized to the two hosts.

The Cowboys play an NFC East opponent, the 2-4 Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday night.