Jerry Jones defends Ezekiel Elliott, calls him the best player on the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that despite a struggling season, running back Ezekiel Elliott is the best player on the team.

Jones blamed Zeke’s struggles on Dak Prescott's season ending injury and the injuries on the offensive line.

Zeke has not yet had a 100-yard game this season, and it’s the longest stretch he's gone without one in his career.

He leads all NFL running backs in lost fumbles, with four.

Still, Jones stood behind his $90 million player while responding to criticism on 105.3 The Fan.

“Still, I know the impact he has on opposing defenses. I know what I see him do relative to the kind of thing he brings to football. His physicalness, his enthusiasm, his ability to just, his innate, he’s our best football player. He’s our best one,” Jones said.

Backup running back Tony Pollard has been logging more yards per carry so far this season.