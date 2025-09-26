Stars captain Jamie Benn undergoes surgery for collapsed lung

The Brief Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn will miss the start of the season after suffering a collapsed lung. Benn was injured during a preseason game and underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery but will be out for the first four weeks of the season.



Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn will be on the bench for the start of the season after suffering a serious injury in the latest preseason game.

What we know:

Benn suffered a collapsed lung during Tuesday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center.

He took a hit late in the third period of the overtime win.

General Manager Jim Nill said after the play, Benn skated to the bench and told the staff he wasn’t feeling well.

The team doctor evaluated him and noticed a small hole in his lung. He was transported to Parkland Hospital, where he later underwent surgery.

DALLAS, TX - MAY 29: Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars skates against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period of Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 29, 2025 in Dallas, T Expand

What's next:

Benn is expected to make a full recovery but will be out for the first four weeks of the season.

Nill said it’s a tough loss for the team to lose its captain before the start of the season. He’s confident other players will step up in the meantime.

Benn, a 36-year-old winger, has spent his entire career with Dallas and is entering his 17th NHL season. He’s the oldest player on the team.

Over the past four seasons, he’s played in all but two games.

Head Coach Glen Gulutzan said he knows Benn will push to come back, maybe earlier than expected.