Large fire damages Arlington apartment building

Firefighters battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Arlington on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire started around 1 p.m. at the Oak Chase Apartments in the 4900 block of Sigmond Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed roof damage to several units in one of the apartment buildings.

The flames had all been extinguished and firefighters appeared to be simply monitoring hot spots by the time SKY4 flew over the complex.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the number of people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.