It’s finally opening day for the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field... with no fans

It may not be the opening day the Rangers had hoped for but opening day is finally here.

Friday is a historic day for the Texas Rangers. It’s their first regular season game at the new Globe Life Field, although no fans will be there to witness the moment in person because of the pandemic.

The Rangers open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. The teams met for two exhibition games earlier this week at Globe Life Field. The Rockies won both.

But starting Friday, it will be much more serious. Major League Baseball has shortened the season to just 60 regular games so every game counts.

MLB and the player’s union did agree to expand the playoffs, though. There will be 16 teams instead of the usual 10. It’s only for this year.

There are understandably tens of thousands of Rangers fans who are dying to get a look at the new, ultra-modern, $1.2 billion ballpark with a retractable roof and air conditioning.

“I’m anxious to see the inside personally. I’ve seen the games played and it looks like a really good park,” said Richard Ensweiler, a Rangers fan. “I’m anxious to see all the newest and latest that’s been developed by different parks over the years. They’ve had the opportunity to look at the best of the best and incorporate it into this park.”

Ensweiler said he’ll be gathering his family at his home for free hot dogs and beers to watch the game.

"There's something special about opening day. There's the excitement of the fans. The team doesn't have a loss on the books yet. It's just a spirit in the air. There's just something special about opening day any time. But then to do it in a new ballpark, I think that's just... I'm going to miss it. I really wish I could be there," he said.

Fans may be allowed into the ballpark sometime in August. For now, there will be lots of cardboard cutouts of Rangers fans in the stands.

The team said roughly 2,700 "Doppelrangers" are scattered throughout the ballpark, including some famous faces like Stars forward Jamie Benn, former Rangers great Adrian Beltre and former President George W. Bush.

Before Friday night’s game, country music legend and North Texan Charley Pride will sing the national anthem.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest. And for fans who want something closer to the action, Texas Live will be open with mostly outdoor spaces.