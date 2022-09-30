Hurricane Ian: SMU-UCF game rescheduled a second time

The football game between Southern Methodist University and the University of Central Florida has been rescheduled for a second time, as Florida cleans up from Hurricane Ian.

The SMU and UCF game will now be held in Orlando on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. central time.

The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was pushed back to Sunday before Ian made landfall.

UCF said the decision to postpone the game further was due to Hurricane Ian's impact on Orlando and surrounding areas.

All tickets for the original game will be honored on Wednesday.

SMU (2-2) is trying to bounce back after last week's loss against TCU.

Both SMU and UCF have a week off after Wednesday's game.