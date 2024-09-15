Dallas Cowboys-New Orleans Saints: How to watch, stream, things to look for in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys will look to move to 2-0 in Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

After the game, tune in to FOX 4 or FOX LOCAL for our live, local postgame with reaction from the FOX 4 Sports team and Cowboys players and coaches.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

What: New Orleans Saints (1-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-0)

When: Sunday, September 15 | 12 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

How to watch: In the Dallas area, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4 or the FOX Sports App. If you're outside the DFW area, you can stream it on the NFL app.

4 to Watch

1. Cowboys Offense

Due to a dominating performance by the Cowboys defense and special teams, the offense was allowed to ease off the gas in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Dak Prescott admitted the offense "left a lot of meat on the bone" during the Browns game.

Ezekiel Elliott showed some juice in Week 1, with 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

We expect more questions will be asked of the Cowboys passing and running game on Sunday.

2. Containing Kamara

Stopping the run has been the weak point of the Dallas defense in the last few seasons, but a revamped group of linebackers shined in Mike Zimmer's defense against Cleveland.

The Cowboys defense held the Browns' running backs to 54 yards on the ground.

In the Saints Week 1 game, they ran all over the Panthers.

Saints backs Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams combined for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Dallas knows the key to the New Orleans offense is slowing Kamara.

"It's going to be a great challenge. He's still one of the best backs in this league. He dealt with injuries over the last couple of years, but so does everyone. But so far what we saw he looks healthy. But I'm excited for the challenge. It's the first time I've gone against the guy," said Micah Parsons.

3. Can Cowboys rookies continue to shine?

The Dallas Cowboys rookie starters put up a solid performance against the Browns.

Center Cooper Beebe did not allow a pressure in Week 1 against the stout Cleveland defense and tackle Tyler Guyton held his own against one of the league's best pass rushers in Myles Garrett.

The Browns threw at Cowboys corner Caelen Carson nine times, but the fifth-rounder allowed just two catches and broke up two passes in his first game.

All three rookies will have to prove they can perform in tight spots.

4. Brandon Aubrey - Future record holder?

Cowboys fans were upset that Mike McCarthy didn't let kicker Brandon Aubrey attempt a 71-yard field goal after his make from 66 was wiped out due to a delay of game penalty.

Aubrey says 70 is within range and with the roof expected to be closed at AT&T Stadium, conditions will never be better to attempt to break the NFL record of 66 yards.

Even if Aubrey isn't trying for the record, his accuracy and leg strength are huge weapons for the Cowboys.