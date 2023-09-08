How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants - channel, stream, and more

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are looking to close the gap in the NFC East as they start the season.

The Cowboys (12-5 last season) finished two games behind the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the division, and the Giants (9-7-1 last season) were a distant third. All three made the playoffs, but the Eagles remain the team to catch.

Both teams will come into Sunday's night's season opener at MetLife Stadium, having made significant changes.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy will be calling plays for quarterback Dak Prescott and a backfield that now features Tony Pollard. Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb give Dallas a potent 1-2 punch at receiver. The Micah Parsons-led defense has added Stephon Gilmore at cornerback.

The Giants were as active in the offseason, bolstering a suspect defense with linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A'Shawn Robinson, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke and two rookie cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins. The offense is loaded at receiver with playmaking tight end Darren Waller joining draft pick Jalin Hyatt and veteran Parris Campell as Daniel Jones' options along with running back Saquon Barkley .

While the Cowboys have won four straight against New York, and 11 of 12, Parsons said this game isn't going to be a walkover.

"I think they put together a great offseason, just like we did," Parsons said. "They got great guys who they already had. Just a rivalry just makes it so much harder, such a better game and something you've really got to prepare for. Because they're going to come and give us their best shot. Each game last year came down to the wire, so it's not a game that we're just like, ‘Man, this is a game,' every game. This is like a Super Bowl."

Giants coach Brian Daboll and McCarthy both said this is just the start of a 17-game regular season.

Long-time Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said everyone's juices get going for a game against the Cowboys.

"It's always fun, especially for years we opened up with the Cowboys, but we used to be on the road," he said. "Now it's here at home. So, it's fun. And again, I told the guys other day, ‘We ain't sticking our toe in the water,' right? We're diving in headfirst. So, let's be ready to rock."

What: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 7:20 p.m.

Where: MetLife Stadium

How to watch: NBC