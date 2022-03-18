Hall of Fame NFL writer, broadcaster John Clayton dies at 67

article

Hall of Fame sportswriter and broadcaster John Clayton has died of a brief illness at the age of 67.

Clayton, a Pennsylvania native, made Seattle his home as he became one of the NFL's most preeminent insiders. Clayton began his career covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for The Pittsburgh Press before eventually moving to the northwest to cover the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune in 1986.

Clayton, nicknamed "The Professor," then became a Seattle sports staple on Sports Radio 950 KJR, hosting a weekly Saturday radio show and contributing to NFL coverage. Clayton joined ESPN in 1995 and became one of the most prominent information gatherers in the country covering the NFL. He contributed to the network's television and radio efforts while also writing for ESPN.com.

Clayton moved from KJR to 710 ESPN in 2009 for his Seattle-based radio efforts and continued with the station through the rest of his career. He hosted his weekly Saturday show, became a regular host in the midday, and became a part of the Seahawks' radio broadcasts as a sideline reporter.

Clayton was let go from ESPN in 2017, but later wrote for The Washington Post, and 104.3 The Fan in Denver with coverage of the Broncos.

Clayton was named as the recipient of the Bill Nunn Memorial Award in 2007, which is given out for long and distinguished reporting on professional football. Clayton was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's writers' wing for receiving the award. He is also a former president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Patricia, and sister, Amy.

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS