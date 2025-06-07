Gordon baseball team falls in state championship

The Brief The Gordon Longhorns baseball team lost in the state championship game on Saturday. The Longhorns lost to Fayetteville 4-2. Gordon was hit by an EF-1 tornado on May 18 damaging the team's athletic facilities.



Gordon's baseball team fell short in its quest for the team's first state title.

The Longhorns fell to Fayetteville 4-2 in the 1A state championship game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on Saturday.

The path to the state championship game was a long one for the team, after their town was badly damaged by a tornado last month.

The team's athletic facilities were badly damaged and the team has had to practice at neighboring schools. The Texas Rangers and other local groups have provided support for the team.

Gordon tornado damage

The backstory:

The town of Gordon, located in Palo Pinto County, was struck by an EF-1 tornado on May 18. The tornado swept through the school's athletic facilities, rendering them unusable in the critical lead-up to the championship run.

Since the destruction, the Longhorns have been practicing at neighboring districts' facilities. The Texas Rangers also provided gift cards to Academy Sports for athletes to replace personal gear lost in the storm. The district continues to raise funds to rebuild the damaged athletic facilities.

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-1 tornado in Gordon, reporting estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour. It was one of seven tornadoes confirmed by the NWS during that weekend's weather events. Significant debris and heavy damage were reported around the football field and track, with several buildings destroyed and light poles knocked down.