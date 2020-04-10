Goodell: NFL planning for a regular football schedule in the fall

article

NFL Commission Roger Goodell says he’s optimistic the football season will start on time.

“We can help our country heal. We can bring our communities together, can provide hope. We can be a distraction from the everyday issue that shows people there is a future out there,” Goodell said.

He said the league is planning to play and will move forward with the draft in two weeks.

This year’s draft was planned as a big three-day event in Las Vegas. Those plans have since been scrapped and teams will now make their selections remotely.

Nearly 60 of the NFL’s top prospects will be online for the draft. The rest will be watching on TV.

President Donald Trump told major sports commissioners this week that the NFL should be able to start on time.