FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will be in Fort Worth for TCU vs. Texas Tech

FOX’s Big Noon game of the week is TCU vs. Texas Tech, and that means the Big Noon Kickoff Show will be live in Fort Worth ahead of the big game.

TCU, which was #7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, will host Texas Tech at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.

Big Noon Kickoff will be outside the stadium on the Kelly Lawn. It will start at 8 a.m., and be live on FOX from 9 a.m. to when the game starts at 11 a.m.

Rob Stone will be joined by Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and former coach Urban Meyer.

Fans who show up will get a chance for some giveaways, and the fans with the best signs will also win prizes.

The first 200 fans will get an exclusive TCU BNK t-shirt.