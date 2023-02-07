Former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith sends goodbye message to Dallas

Dallas Mavericks fan-favorite Dorian Finney-Smith sent a goodbye message to Mavs fans on Tuesday morning.

Finney-Smith posted a message on Instagram saying, "Thank you Dallas for accepting me with open arms! Y’all watched me grow on and off the court over the past years. Love always!"

Finney-Smith was a part of the massive trade that landed superstar Kyrie Irving for the Mavericks.

The forward signed with the Mavericks in 2016 an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida, who grew into a key contributor on the team.

This season Finney-Smith averaged 9.1 points per game and 3 rebounds per game.

Former Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie sent his goodbyes to the city earlier this week.