Former Dallas Maverick Kristaps Porzingis expected to play Game 1

When the Dallas Mavericks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Thursday a familiar face will be on the floor.

Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the previous two playoff series with a right calf strain, is expected to play in Game 1 on Thursday.

"That's the plan right now," he said on Tuesday.

Porzingis would not say if his leg was 100 percent when asked.

"We'll see. Done a lot of work up until this point. Done everything needed to get back into playing shape. We'll see," he said.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter in game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 27, 2024 in Miami, Florida. ( Expand

Porzingis played for the Mavericks from 2019 to 2022 before the Latvian big man was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Injuries are nothing new to Porzingis.

The Mavericks traded for him as he was recovering from a torn ACL.

Injuries also hampered his time in Dallas, never playing more than 57 games in a season.

Related article

Much has been made of the relationship between Porzingis and Mavericks star Luka Dončić after an unceremonious end to Porzingis' Dallas tenure.

Former Mavericks player Chandler Parsons went on a show and mentioned that Luka didn't like playing with Porzingis.

On Tuesday, Dončić rejected that claim.

"I've talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life, so I don't know how he would know that. Me and KP have a good relationship. I don’t know why people say otherwise," he told reporters.

Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will tip-off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.