Former Cowboys quarterback Craig Morton dies at 83

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys announced that former quarterback Craig Morton has passed away at the age of 83. Morton was drafted by the team in 1965 and became the starter in 1969, throwing the Cowboys' first-ever Super Bowl touchdown pass in Super Bowl V. The Cowboys also played against Morton in the Super Bowl, when the team's Doomsday Defense smothered Morton and the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl XII.



Craig Morton, who both quarterbacked for and against the Cowboys in the Super Bowl, passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 17: Craig Morton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl V on January 17, 1971 at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. The Colts won the Super Bowl 16-13. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Expand

By the numbers:

Morton was drafted by Dallas in the 1965 NFL Draft, and eventually became the team's starter in 1969.

He led the team to Super Bowl V in 1971, where the Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Colts 16-13. Morton was responsible for the first-ever Super Bowl touchdown pass in team history.

Later pushed out of a starting job by future Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, Morton was traded to the New York Giants in 1974.

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 15: Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton #7 passes against the Dallas Cowboys as Ed Jones #72 of the Cowboys runs towards Craig Morton for the tackle during Super Bowl XII at the Superdome on January 15, 1978 in New Orleans, Expand

Morton eventually found his way to the Denver Broncos, where he led them to Super Bowl XII against his former team in 1978. Dallas' Doomsday Defense smothered Morton and the Broncos to win 27-10.

Morton eventually retired after the 1982 season with 27,908 passing yards in his career.