World Cup 2026: Will the USA play at AT&T Stadium?

The Brief The U.S. Men's National Team will play in the 2026 World Cup. There's a chance the team could play at AT&T Stadium in the Round of 32 or semi-final match. The draw will be held on Dec. 5 and fixtures will be announced on Dec. 6.



The United States is one of three countries hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning the U.S. Men's National Team will have an opportunity to show their skills in front of a home crowd.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington is slated to host nine matches in the World Cup, the most of any city, but things would have to break right for the USMNT to play in North Texas.

Will the US play at AT&T Stadium?

The U.S. Men's National Team does not have any games scheduled at AT&T Stadium for the Group Stage.

If they advance, there is an opportunity for the USA to play in Arlington.

The team that comes in second place in Group D will play at AT&T Stadium on Friday, July 3 for the Round of 32.

The US could also play in North Texas if they reach the semi-finals.

US World Cup Schedule: Group Stage

The dates and locations of the USMNT's group stage matches are already set.

Friday, June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Friday, June 19 at Lumen Field in Seattle

Thursday, June 25 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

The United States' opponents will be determined by the FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, Dec. 5.

The exact start times and fixtures will be released on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Has the US ever won a World Cup?

The United States has never won a World Cup.

What is the farthest the US has ever advanced in the World Cup?

The U.S. Men's National Team made the semi-finals of the 1930 World Cup.

Since then, the deepest run for the United States was reaching the quarterfinals in the 2002 World Cup.

Who is the coach of the U.S. Men's National Team?

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States waves to fans prior to a game against the Costa Rica at Inter&Co Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team is Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino coached several large European clubs before taking the U.S. job.

As a player, Pochettino appeared in 20 games for Argentina's national team, including three games in the 2002 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino Coaching Career

Espanyol (2009-2012)

Southampton (2013-2014)

Tottenham Hotspur (2014-2019)

Paris Saint-Germain (2021-2022)

Chelsea (2023-2024)

United States (2024-Present)

Who will play for the US in the World Cup?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States controls the ball against Ali Ahmed (L) #20 and Niko Sigur #6 of Canada during the first half of the CONCACAF Nations League third-place match at SoFi Stadium on March 23, 2 Expand

At this point, there is not an exact date for when managers must submit a final roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decisions are expected to be made in April or May ahead of the June tournament.

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Timothy Weah (Marseille) and Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco) are widely expected to be among those chosen for the squad.