Expand / Collapse search

Ferreira, Kamungo lift FC Dallas over Real Salt Lake 2-1

Published 
Updated 12:23PM
FC Dallas
Associated Press
article

FRISCO, TX - APRIL 15: Bernard Kamungo #77 of FC Dallas celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during the MLS game between Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Imag

Expand

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Jesús Ferreira scored early, Bernard Kamungo subbed in and scored late and FC Dallas defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ferreira's fourth goal of the season for Dallas (4-2-2) came in the fifth minute with assists from Geovane Jesus and Sebastian Lletget.

MORE: FC Dallas Coverage

Jefferson Savarino pulled Real Salt Lake (2-5-0) even in the 68th minute, getting assists from Justin Meram and Brayan Vera.

Kamungo used assists from Marco Farfan and Jáder Obrian to score the match-winner in the 88th minute, helping Dallas beat RSL for the first time at home in the last six match-ups. Dallas posted a 15-1-2 record in its first 18 home matches with RSL.

Real Salt Lake outshot Dallas 15-4 with a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Maarten Paes turned away four shots for Dallas. Zac MacMath did not make a save for Real Salt Lake, which has conceded the first goal in all seven matches this season.

Dallas travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. Real Salt Lake returns home to host San Jose on Saturday.