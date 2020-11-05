Fair Park exhibit honors the legacy of Cowboys Coach Tom Landry

article

With the Dallas Cowboys going through one of their more challenging seasons, maybe it’s not a bad time to revisit the good old days.

The Tom and Alicia Landry Family Collection will go on display soon at the Hall of State in Fair Park. It will offer people a chance to see up close some historic mementos from the legendary Cowboys coach.

The Dallas Historical Society has been securing the artifacts from the Landry family for the past several months. And starting in a week, the exhibit will be a chance for fans to enjoy a special Cowboys version of Throwback Thursday.

FOX 4’s Mike Doocy will be involved on opening night. He’ll moderate a panel discussion with Hall of Famers Mel Renfro and Cliff Harris, as well as Hall of Fame finalist Drew Pearson.

In addition to enjoying more than 60 artifacts from the Landry era to help celebrate the Cowboys' 60th anniversary, Doocy will talk to the great players about the Landry legacy.

“Coach Landry was a genius. He’d go into the offensive meeting room and work with the offense and on Thursdays walk into the defensive meeting room and summarize what the coaches had been talking about all week. And he’d give us an example, ‘Here are three things that we need to do to win,’” Harris said.

For more information about the event, visit www.dallashistory.org.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited. But there are also tickets to join in online and set up a time to view the exhibit in person.