Ezekiel Elliott not traveling with Cowboys for disciplinary reasons: reports

The Dallas Cowboys will not have running back Ezekiel Elliott suiting up for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN's Todd Archer reports Elliott will not play due to disciplinary reasons.

The former first-round pick resigned with the Cowboys on a one-year deal this season.

So far this year, Elliott has 48 carries for just 149 yards and two touchdowns.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Expand

The Cowboys have elevated RB Dalvin Cook from the practice squad for the second straight week.

Rico Dowdle, who missed last Sunday's game due to an illness, is expected to be active.

The Cowboys rushing game has been one of its biggest weaknesses this season.

The team is last in the league in total rushing yards, yards per game and yards per carry.

The Cowboys and Falcons will play on Sunday at noon.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.