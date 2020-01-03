ESPN: Garrett will not be part of Cowboys moving forward

article

Speculation over the Cowboys head coach may soon be over... or could drag on for a while.

ESPN reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided Jason Garrett’s contract will not be renewed.

But Yahoo Sports claims some players do believe Garrett is coming back. And even after reports of a meeting on Thursday, the Cowboys have not made any official announcement regarding Garrett's future with the organization.

Dallas finished the season a disappointing 8-8. Many fans who spent time touring the team's headquarters in Frisco on Thursday said it’s past time for a change.

“I want him out. I want him out. Jerry Jones needs to find someone new. It’s time for an upgrade,” said Rosemary Guzman, a Cowboys fan.

“As a Packers fan, I say keep the dram coming, absolutely. If not, you know the Packers got rid of McCarthy last year. It was time for a change and I love McCarthy. So maybe that’s what we need here – fresh blood,” added Jeff Pirozzoli, a Packers fan.

Garrett has another 11 days on his contract.