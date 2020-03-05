Duncanville gives Pantherettes a big sendoff before state tournament

Duncanville High School’s girls' basketball team got a big sendoff Thursday morning before heading off to San Antonio for a state championship game.

Students lined the hallways, waved banners and cheered along with the drumline and school’s cheerleading squads.

The Pantherettes have already won 10 state championships. They clinched their 26th berth in the state tournament with a win over Cedar Hill this past weekend.

Their first semi-final game is Friday night. A win will send them to the championship game Saturday night.