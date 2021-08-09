Drew Pearson finally a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson is finally in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pearson’s longtime quarterback and fellow Hall of Famer Roger Staubach presented him Sunday night in Canton, Ohio.

The original number 88 waited years for his call to the hall.

He had a stellar 10-year career with the Cowboys.

Pearson led off Sunday night’s induction ceremony with a speech that featured his trademark humor and grit.

"I had the biggest afro in NFL history. That’s probably the biggest one there will be in the busts at the Hall of Fame," he joked. "I have learned its not about how long you wait or how long it takes to get here but more about my faith and through God’s grace that I created a path for me in immortality for the Pro Football Hall of Fame," he said.

Advertisement

Pearson was one of three former Cowboys to enter the hall this weekend. Former safety Cliff Harris and former head coach Jimmy Johnson were inducted on Saturday.