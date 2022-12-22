Dirk Nowitzki among those nominated for 2023 Hall of Fame

article

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is at the top of the list of nominees for the next basketball Hall of Fame class.

The Big German is among more than 50 nominees for 2023.

Former teammates Michael Finley and Shawn Marion are also on the list, along with former Mavs Coach Dick Motta.

The class of 2023 will be announced on April 1.

Those who make the cut will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.