Dez Bryant scores his first touchdown since 2017

Dez Bryant has scored his first touchdown since December 2017, catching an 11-yard pass from Lamar Jackson for the Baltimore Ravens against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant made the catch on the left side of the end zone late in the first half. It was his first reception of the game and first score since facing the New York Giants for Dallas on December 10, 2017.

Bryant missed the 2018 season and last year before signing with Baltimore this season as a free agent. The 32-year-old returned this week after a two-week stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.