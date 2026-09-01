DeSoto football team apologizes for viral pregame incident vs. Florida high school

The Brief DeSoto High School's football team says it has addressed a pregame incident during last week's game against St. Thomas Aquinas, a high school in Florida. Players from DeSoto were seen refusing to shake hands with players from St. Thomas Aquinas before their game last week. St. Thomas Aquinas won 38-14. DeSoto ISD's Director of Athletics said the team's actions "do not reflect the standard of DeSoto Athletics."



DeSoto High School's football team has apologized for its actions prior to a game against a Florida high school last week that many deemed unsportsmanlike.

DeSoto football viral pregame moment

What we know:

DeSoto High School played their first football game of the season on Saturday, August 29, against St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Prior to the game, viral video showed DeSoto players refusing to shake hands with St. Thomas Aquinas players. Several of the players who refused handshakes were team captains.

DeSoto lost the contest 38-14.

DeSoto statements on pregame incident

What they're saying:

In a statement, DeSoto says it has addressed the pregame incident with its players.

"We would like to formally apologize to the St. Thomas Aquinas community, coaching staff, and football team for what occurred. We take full responsibility for the conduct of our players and are committed to ensuring our student-athletes uphold the standards of sportsmanship and character that our program and community expect," the statement read.

Dr. M. T. Tyeskie, the Director of Athletics for DeSoto ISD, said the football team's actions "do not reflect the standard of DeSoto Athletics."

"We expect our student-athletes to carry DeSoto ISD's legacy with sportsmanship and honorable conduct. Plus, we emphasize a higher standard of excellence upon our team captains as their leadership is an example for others to follow," Tyeskie said.

Tyeskie says the matter was addressed internally with DeSoto Athletics.

What's next:

DeSoto will play their next football game on Sept. 4 against Allen High School at Allen Eagles Stadium.