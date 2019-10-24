Damaging tornado doesn’t stop Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin

article

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin is moving forward after losing his Preston Hollow home in Sunday’s tornado outbreak.

Seguin taught some young hockey fans the basics of the game during a clinic in South Dallas.

Seguin was selling the house that was destroyed. He was not living there.

Tyler Seguin’s home near Royal Lane and Preston Road

He believes there is a bright side to all the devastation.

“Obviously a lot of people know my home was affected by the tornado. So I said the next day I’m looking forward to see how the community comes together. It’s a real tough community and everyone’s going to help each other,” he said.

Seguin sent out a tweet on Monday thanking people for their support. He also called his neighborhood a sad sight to see.