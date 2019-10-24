Damaging tornado doesn’t stop Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin
DALLAS - Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin is moving forward after losing his Preston Hollow home in Sunday’s tornado outbreak.
Seguin taught some young hockey fans the basics of the game during a clinic in South Dallas.
Seguin was selling the house that was destroyed. He was not living there.
Tyler Seguin’s home near Royal Lane and Preston Road
He believes there is a bright side to all the devastation.
“Obviously a lot of people know my home was affected by the tornado. So I said the next day I’m looking forward to see how the community comes together. It’s a real tough community and everyone’s going to help each other,” he said.
Seguin sent out a tweet on Monday thanking people for their support. He also called his neighborhood a sad sight to see.