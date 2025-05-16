Dallas Wings excited for sold-out home opener against Minnesota Lynx

article

A sold-out crowd will bring the energy for the Dallas Wings’ home opener on Friday night.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx

What we know:

The Wings open their 2025 season at College Park Center in Arlington against the Minnesota Lynx.

No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers and All-Star Arike Ogunbowale are set to lead Dallas.

Tip-off for the game is set for just after 6:30 p.m.

Dallas Wings Hopeful

The Wings advanced to the WNBA playoffs in five of their first nine seasons in Dallas, including reaching the semifinals in 2023. But last year, the Wings only won nine out of 40 games.

Fans are hoping to see a much better team on the basketball court this year with some of the rookies who are expected to shine.

They include No. 12 overall pick Aziaha James, who said she is excited to make her WNBA debut in front of that sold-out crowd.

What they're saying:

"It feels good, you know, just to have fans come support us playing in front of them, trying to get this win. So, you know, it feels very good," she said. "It's my first official game. So, it’s going to be very different. It’s going to be different lights for me, you know, a different crowd. My parents are going to be out there. So, I can't wait to play in front of them."

"It’s going to be a great energy here in CPC. So, we’ve been excited about it all summer. It should be a fun environment and more than anything just pumped for our players to be able to experience that and feed off it of that," said Wings Head Coach Chis Koclanes.