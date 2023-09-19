Dallas Wings hope to advance in playoffs with a win over Atlanta Dream

The Dallas Wings hope to finish off their first playoff series win since moving to North Texas.

The team rallied from 20 points down to beat the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 Friday.

All-Star Satou Sabally was the lead scorer in that game with 32 points.

Sabally said fans here in North Texas are helping to WNBA gain recognition across the country.

UNCASVILLE, CT - AUGUST 18: Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) react during a WNBA game between Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun on August 18, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by M. Expand

"It’s definitely growing. I think women’s sports is the thing to invest in right now. You give us the TV times. People are tuning in, and it’s just been something new," she said. "And once people come to our games, they see it’s a different type of excitement. It’s a different type of game. So, we fill a niche in the market."

A win Tuesday night in Arlington will send the Wings to the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

The winner of this series will face the league’s best team – the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.