Mabrey, Ogunbowale power Dallas past Minnesota 94-78

Updated 12:18PM
WNBA
Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Marina Mabrey scored 22 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 20 and the Dallas Wings pulled away in the second half to beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-78 on Saturday night.

Dallas (4-2) trailed 45-43 at halftime, but Kayla Thornton made a 3-pointer with 8:22 left in the third quarter to put the Wings up 51-49 and they never trailed again. The Wings outscored the Lynx 36-19 in the third period.

Thornton finished with 12 points to help Dallas grab its first home win after an 0-2 start. Satou Sabally had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench before fouling out.

Jessica Shepard, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride all had 14 points to pace Minnesota (1-6). Moriah Jefferson and Aerial Powers scored 12 apiece as all five starters reached double figures. The Lynx bench was outscored 27-12 by the Dallas reserves.