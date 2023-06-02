Dallas United withdraws from $1M soccer tournament after player allegedly uses racial slur

A soccer team representing Dallas at a massive 7-on-7 soccer tournament has been suspended after one of their players allegedly used a racial slur during a match.

Dallas United was playing West Ham United on Thursday night at 'The Soccer Tournament', a 32-team event in North Carolina where the winners get a million dollars.

With Dallas up 2-0, a fight broke out between the two teams, and the English team walked off of the field.

The Soccer Tournament (TST) released a statement on Thursday night saying they were investigating allegations of "use or intent to use a racial slur" on the field.

Later in the night TST tweeted, "We have concluded that Dallas United violated TST's code of conduct."

Dallas United agreed to withdraw from the competition, according to the tournament.

"In light of the shadow cast by an opposing player’s accusation during tonight’s match, the Dallas United players unanimously decided to withdraw from the remainder of the competition. Our coaches and staff fully support the team’s decision," said the team in a statement.

The TST website says that the Dallas United team is made up of "some of the top athletes from the Dallas Soccer Alliance league as well as other elite players from Dallas and beyond."

The final roster for the team includes several players who played for FC Dallas and other local schools and clubs.

Dallas United does not have any official affiliation with FC Dallas.