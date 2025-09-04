article

In a dramatic start to the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have delivered a high-octane rivalry game.

Early ejection

Before the first snap of the game, a bizarre and contentious incident led to the ejection of Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. According to the replay, Carter was disqualified for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during an injury timeout. The absence of the star defender was immediately felt, as the Cowboys' offense, led by their new-look backfield, capitalized on his departure.

Explosive first half

The first half was a spectacle of offensive firepower and undisciplined penalties as a shocking early ejection set the tone for the evening.

The Cowboys, under the guidance of first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, scored on all four of their possessions in the half. New running back Javonte Williams found the end zone twice in the first half, showcasing the team's commitment to improving their ground game.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with his teammates after scoring a one yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Expand

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has also been a key contributor with three catches for 76 yards in the first quarter.

All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey also contributed with two field goals, including a 53-yard FG.

While the Cowboys' offense hummed, their defense struggled to contain the Eagles' rushing attack. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was unstoppable on the ground, scoring two rushing touchdowns. Running back Saquon Barkley added another score, as the Eagles piled up 123 rushing yards in the first half alone.

Despite their defensive struggles, the Cowboys very much stayed in the game despite the Eagles holding a narrow 21-20 lead at halftime over the Cowboys.

Weather Delay

The Eagles were leading the Cowboys 24-20 in the third quarter with 4:44 remaining, as the game was delayed due to lightning in the area. Players began warming up at 10:15 p.m. CST and the game restarted at 10:30 p.m. CST. The 65-minute weather delay seemed to slow down both teams as the game remained scoreless for the final 19 minutes.

It was the second consecutive year in which the kickoff game had been delayed. In 2024, the onset of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs was postponed, as well, due to lightning in the area.

Scoreless after delay

Five total punts were exchanged between both teams following the weather delay.

Dak Prescott targeted star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, six times following the 65-minute delay, but it was Lamb's final target that resulted in a drop and turnover on downs with 1:54 left in the 4th quarter.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo Expand

The Cowboys had an opportunity to squeeze out one final offensive possession if they could stop the Eagles on 3rd down with 3 yards to go. With only 1:29 seconds remaining, the Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scrambled for 4 yards up the middle of the defense.

The Eagles ran the clock down to finish the game and complete a 24-20 win in the NFL opener.

Cowboys' first loss of the season

Despite 109 penalty yards by the Eagles and having fewer total yards than the Cowboys, Dallas lost the turnover battle and start the season 0-1 in head coach Brian Schottenheimer's debut season.