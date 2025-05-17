Stars top Jets 2-1 in OT; advance to Western Conference final for third-straight year

article

The Dallas Stars will return to the Western Conference final for the third straight year.

The Stars pulled out a gutty 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night to win the series 4-2.

Harley wins it in OT

Thomas Harley scored on a power play 1:33 into overtime to send the Dallas fans into a frenzy.

The goal came with Jets center Mark Scheifele in the penalty box, after a tripping call with less than 15 seconds left in regulation.

Scheifele scored Winnipeg's lone goal in the second period. Sam Steel scored in the second for the Stars.

Scheifele learned of his father's death hours before Saturday's game. In the post-series handshake line, several Stars players embraced the Jets' star while sharing a few words with him.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger recorded 22 saves, including a diving save in the third period to keep the game level.

Western Conference Finals rematch

What's next:

The Stars will play the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final.

The match-up is a repeat of last year's conference finals. The Oilers won that series in six games.

Edmonton completed a series with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, winning the series in five games.

The last time Dallas played in three straight conference championship series was in 1998-2000.