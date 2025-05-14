Dallas Stars win Game 4 for a 3-1 series lead over Jets

article

The Brief Dallas Stars beat the Winnepeg Jets 3-1 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoff series. Dallas now has a 3-1 lead in the second-round series. The teams head to Canada for Game 5 on Thursday.



The Dallas Stars now have a strong lead over the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Dallas Stars 3, Winnipeg Jets 1

What we know:

With a 3-1 win over the Jets, the Stars now lead the series 3-1.

Top defenseman Miro Heiskanen made his return to the ice after a knee surgery recovery.

Goalie Jake Oettinger also had a very strong game, making 31 saves for Dallas to preserve the lead.

On the offense, one player in particular helped carry the team a step closer to the Western Conference Finals.

The hats were flying from the arena to the ice because of Mikael Granlund’s first career playoff hat trick.

Dallas acquired Granlund and Mikko Rantanen, both of whom are Finnish, through trades during the season.

What they're saying:

"Every game feels like a Game 7. When you give yourself an opportunity to be up 3-1 at home, you’ve got to take advantage of it. And so, I’m just happy we did," said goalie Jake Ottinger.

"It’s been good so far. Obviously, the job is not done. We have a lot of work to do. So, um, that was a good win. So, now we have a tough game ahead of us in Winnipeg. So, let’s get ready for that one," Granlund said.

What's next:

The Stars hope to keep the momentum going on Thursday night as they head off to Canadian ice.

Dallas-area fans can catch the action at the PNC Plaza watch party outside the American Airlines Center.

The puck drops at 8:30 a.m.