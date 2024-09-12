Dallas Stars games will be free to watch on new Victory+ streaming app

Dallas Stars fans will have a new option for watching games this season.

On Wednesday, the Stars launched Victory+, a free app for streaming games and commentary.

Victory+ replaces Bally Sports Southwest. The team parted ways with Bally’s parent company, Diamond Sports Group, earlier this summer.

"We worked two years to get to this point. We believe this is the future. We're happy to pioneer it. We know we're forging our own trail here, and we're good with that. Um, it doesn't mean there aren't going to be hiccups and speed bumps that we have to deal with. Which is why I said earlier, give us some patience as we work through this. ESPN didn't look the way they did now in 1980. But certainly, we've got a great group. We've got people dedicated to this, and we've got the fans in mind. So, we're excited," said Brad Alberts, the Stars president and chief executive.

The first broadcast on the new app is Sept. 21, when the Stars open the preseason against St. Louis.

The team starts training camp next Wednesday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.