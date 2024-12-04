Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin to undergo hip surgery, expected to miss 4 to 6 months

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin will be out for the next four to six months, according to General Manager Jim Nill.

Seguin will undergo surgery on Thursday to repair a femoral acetabular impingement on his left side and his left side hip Labrum.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars waits for a face off against the Boston Bruins on October 24, 2024, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Bryan T. Kelly in New York.

The 32-year-old Seguin was placed on injured reserve.

He has missed five games this season with a lower body injury.

Seguin has 9 goals and 11 assists in 19 games this season.