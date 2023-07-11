Dallas Stars to induct Ed Belfour, Ken Hitchcock into team's Hall of Fame

The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday morning that it will induct two new members into the franchise's Hall of Fame this year.

Goalie Ed Belfour and head coach Ken Hitchcock from the 1999 Stanley Cup winning team will make up the 2023 class of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.

The Stars say Belfour was selected as par toff the Player Category, while Hitchcock made it as part of the Builder Category.

Belfour played for the Stars for 5 seasons from 1997 to 2002, winning the Jennings Trophy in 1999 which is presented annually "to the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team(s) with the fewest goals scored against it during the regular season."

"Ed was instrumental in guiding this franchise to a Stanley Cup championship, and his performance in the postseason will never be forgotten. He'll forever be one of the greatest goaltenders to ever suit up for the Stars," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts in a news release.

Hitchcock, the fourth-winningest head coach in NHL history, spent 8 seasons with the Stars.

With the team, the Stars had a 319-186-80 record in 585 career regular-season games.

Hitchcock is first in Stars franchise history in games coached (585), wins (319) and points percentage (.614).

"Ken transformed this franchise when he was brought on as head coach in the mid-90s, and his success behind the bench left an indelible mark on this fanbase and the city of Dallas," added Alberts. "He was able to get the most out of his players, and it resulted in an unforgettable run to the Stanley Cup in 1999."

Belfour and Hitchcock will officially be inducted during Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend on October 21 and 22.

The celebration starts with the Stars playing the Flyers on Oct. 21 at the AAC. Both Belfour and Hitchcock will drop the puck for the game.

The next night the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be held at Gilley's Dallas South Side Ballroom.

The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame is in its second year.

Defenseman Derian Hatcher and coach and general manager Bob Gainey were members of the inaugural class in 2022.