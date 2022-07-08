Dallas Stars take 18-year-old defenseman Lian Bichsel in first draft pick

article

The Dallas Stars went for a future defensive star in Thursday night’s NHL draft.

"The Dallas Stars are pleased to select from Leksand, Lian Bichsel," team owner Tom Gagliard announced.

Gagliard personally named the 6-foot and 5-inch-tall defenseman. He’s a native of Switzerland who plays pro hockey in Sweden.

The 18-year-old is not expected to play in an NHL regular season game for a couple of years, though.

The Stars have five more draft picks Friday night in Montreal.

The team had the 18th pick in the first round.