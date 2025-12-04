Man dies after falling off boat on lake in Irving

article

The Brief A man died after falling off a boat into Vilbig Lake in Irving, Texas, on Monday night. Irving police and fire crews, assisted by the Lewisville dive team, searched the water Monday before suspending the effort until the following morning. The victim's body was recovered Tuesday afternoon by multiple agencies, including Texas Game Wardens.



A man died after falling off a boat on a lake in Irving, Texas, Monday night, according to Irving police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Viewer photo of Vilbig Lake search

What we know:

Irving police and firefighters first responded to an emergency call on Monday, Dec. 1, around 7:45 p.m. The caller reported that a man had fallen from a boat into Vilbig Lake and could not be seen.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water.

Officers deployed drones while firefighters canvassed the area. The Lewisville dive team also assisted in the initial search. The victim was not located that night, and the search was suspended until the following morning.

The search resumed on Tuesday, Dec. 2, with the help of multiple fire departments, dive teams, and the Texas Game Wardens.

The victim's body was recovered around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials have not released further details.

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified the man.

It remains unclear how the victim fell off the boat.

The activity of the party on the lake at the time of the incident is unknown.