Dallas Stars playoff series to resume Sunday after NHL player racial injustice protests

The Dallas Stars will resume their second-round playoff series on Sunday after players prompted the league to postpone two days of action to protest racial injustice.

The Stars will play Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT. The game was originally set to take place Friday night.

Game 5 will be a quick turnaround, taking place on Monday at 8:45 p.m. CT.

The Stars currently lead the series 2-1. If a Game 6 is necessary, it would take place Wednesday, Sept. 2. A potential Game 7 would be Friday, Sept. 4.

The postponements of four games to be played Thursday and Friday led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.

Dallas and Colorado and Vegas and Vancouver are both scheduled to play Game 7 on Sept. 4, if necessary. Game 7 of the Philadelphia-Islanders series is scheduled for Sept. 5.

