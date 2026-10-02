Dallas Stars to open season against St. Louis Blues without Matt Duchene

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The Brief The Dallas Stars open their regular season tonight against the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. Center Matt Duchene will miss the opener with a lower-body injury, forcing the team to adjust its roster depth. It remains unknown how long Duchene will be sidelined or when he will return to the lineup.



The Dallas Stars will open their regular season on Friday night at home against the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas Stars Season Opener

What we know:

The Stars are looking to bounce back after an early exit from the playoffs last season.

But the team will be starting the season without center Matt Duchene due to a lower body injury earlier this week.

It’s unclear how long he will be out.

What they're saying:

Head Coach Glen Gulutzan said Duchene’s absence could impact the Stars roster depth, concerning how many forwards and defensemen will be on the ice at any given time.

"That's going to be the challenge for us this year. Depth wise, we have depth. Obviously, right now it's in the minors. It's just whether you can get at it is the challenge. So that will be managing 11 and seven. And maybe at times you got to play one game in this league with 17 before you get into emergency situations," he said. "So, that may come into play. But we're not the only team in that boat. There's going to be other teams even tonight that will be playing 11 and seven," he said.

What's next:

The puck drops at 8 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

FOX 4 is partnering with the Stars again this season and will have 17 games on FOX 4 and FOX 4 Plus. The first game airs on Oct. 22 against the Winnipeg Jets.