Dallas Stars look to take the lead over Calgary Flames in Game 5

The Dallas Stars hope to take the advantage Wednesday night in their playoff Game 5 against the Calgary Flames.

They will be in Canada after the Flames won Monday’s game in Dallas. The series is now tied at two games each.

In that last game, the Stars offense just could not get going while Calgary put on an offensive show with 50 shots on the goal.

"They were really good, and we were really bad. We were on the wrong side of them too many times in all three zone. We were really slow to close on them in the defensive zone, which is why they were able to cycle the puck as much. But it started with sheep. If you say it started the first shift, our forward got caught in the on the wrong side of the trying to forecheck. The wrong side, you lose the battle and all of a sudden, it's a 2-on-1. We just got on the wrong side," said Stars head coach Rick Bowness.

The series comes back to the American Airlines Center Friday for Game 6.

If the Stars win Wednesday night, they could wrap up this series in front of a home crowd.