Dallas Stars Joe Pavelski a game-time decision for Game 6 against Wild

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski will be making the trip to Minnesota as the Stars look to close out the Wild on Friday night.

Pavelski hasn't played in the series since Game 1 after taking a brutal hit from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba.

He has been in concussion protocol since being hit in the face during a check from Dumba.

Pavelski, the team's third-leading scorer, will be a game-time decision after practicing with the Stars on Thursday.

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 20: Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars celebrates a goal against the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center on December 20, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

"It would be tremendous [if Pavelski play]. There's a lot he brings to the table," said Stars play-by-play and TV analyst Brien Rea. "He's just a very, very good hockey player still, even at 38 years old. So if you are going to add that into your lineup that's obviously a boost."

Seguin, Stars take 3-2 series lead with 4-0 win over Wild

The Stars hold a 3-2 lead in the series and will advance to the second round with a win.

"The old adage in hockey is the fourth one is the hardest to get in a playoff series ,the elimination win, and that's when your star players need to be star players and your best players need to be your best players. So if Dallas is going to do it in Minnesota Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger, Miro Heiskanen, those four players will need to be involved in some fashion."

The pucks drops for Stars and Wild Game 6 at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

If the Stars lose, the series will head back to the AAC for Game 7 on Sunday.